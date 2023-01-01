Management Team
|Charles McLarty
|President & CEO
|Darel Snodgrass
|Director of Radio
|Sally Stover
|Corporate Support Manager
|Mildred Holt
|Membership Manager
|Scott Davidson
|Director of Finance
|Erwin Roman
|Director of Technology
Contact Information | Management Team
WKNO Public Media
7151 Cherry Farms Road
Cordova, TN 38016
(901) 458-2521
To receive hard copies of financial reports such as the audited financial statements or the IRS 990, please contact Scott Davidson at the number above, or at sdavidson@wkno.org