Greater Giving Moment
Explore weekly segments from the Greater Giving Moment on WKNO 91.1. FM, where Julia McDonald from the Community Foundation of Greater Memphis shares how to give smarter and do more good for your causes and your community.
Thursdays
6:48 AM
4:48 PM
Latest Episodes
The Fourth of July is all about traditions, like hot dogs and fireworks. But did you realize there are also traditions of American philanthropy?
Through the power of endowed giving, thousands of children who may not have otherwise had access camp have had that special summer experience, thanks to the generosity of Theodora Trezevant Neely.
The Memphis Juneteenth Festival and TONE's Juneteenth Family Reunion Festival offer two ways to celebrate Juneteenth that are free and will feature live performances, local vendors, food, games, and more.
Father’s Day is this month, and we recognize the fathers, grandfathers, uncles, and all the men in our lives who have been our role models or mentors. Have you thought about what you’ve learned from the father figures in your life, or what you care about today because of them?
Memorial Day is this week, and we honor those who died in service to our country with reverence and profound gratitude. We're also reminded that we can support veterans who are still with us. Alpha Omega Veterans services offers ways to support the homeless and disabled veterans to whom it offers services including housing, counseling, and job training.
This week, eight local nonprofits working in violence prevention and response got a boost. GiVE 365, the Community Foundation’s dollar-a-day giving group, awarded them $60,800 total to engage the community in violence reduction efforts and address the trauma resulting from violence.
The Community Foundation recently co-hosted a seminar featuring national expert Eddie Thompson, who specializes in a values-based approach to estate planning. He shared some real advantages to making planned gifts.
In addition to academic barriers, factors like homelessness, trauma, health or mental health issues, and a lack of caring adults can get in the way of students making it to graduation. But organizations like Communities in Schools of Memphis are helping.
More than 300 local organizations have joined together as the More for Memphis initiative to address this inequity by strengthening community infrastructure and improving social and economic mobility throughout the Memphis area.
National Volunteer Week kicks off April 17. To apply a values-based approach to volunteering, take time to identify the causes you are passionate about, and then research available service opportunities.