Have a surplus of summer squash?

Farmers markets and home gardens are overflowing with these summer vegetables.

One of my favorite ways to enjoy this surplus of late summer produce is in a Mediterranean Quinoa Salad.

The base of the salad is quinoa. It you are not familiar with it, quinoa is a high-protein, gluten-free grain that cooks much like rice and has a texture similar to couscous. It makes a delicious and healthy base for a salad.

When cooking quinoa, I recommend rinsing the quinoa first. Quinoa naturally has a bitter coating that rinses right off under water. I use a fine sieve since the quinoa grains are so small.

Now to the star of the dish - the veggies.

You can grill the squashes outdoors on your grill or inside on a grill pan.

If grilling outdoors, I recommend using a grill basket or grill screen to prevent the cut vegetables from falling between the grates. If you don’t own a grill basket or screen, a layer of aluminum foil can do the same trick.

It takes only about 5 to 7 minutes per side, making this a super quick and easy dish to make.

Also, I love to add a red bell pepper to the mix - which is also in season!

Red wine vinegar, lemon juice, and olive oil make a simple but zesty dressing to bring the dish together. I add cilantro for a boost of flavor. Fresh mint or basil would also be delicious.

Served warm or chilled, this quick and easy vegetarian salad is sure to become a summer favorite.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit.



Mediterranean Quinoa Salad



Vegetable oil, for the grill basket or screen

1 red onion, cut into 1/2 inch slices

1 small eggplant, cut into 1-inch cubes

1 red bell pepper, cut into 1-inch squares

1 zucchini, cut lengthwise and then into 1/2-inch slices

1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 cups quinoa, cooked per package directions

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 clove garlic, minced

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1/4 cup finely shopped fresh cilantro

Preheat a clean grill with a grill basket or screen to medium-high with the lid closed for 8 to 10 minutes. Lightly brush the grill basket or screen with oil.

In a large bowl toss together the red onion, eggplant, red bell pepper, zucchini, and olive oil. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Transfer the vegetables to the grill basket. Close the lid and cook, turning once or twice, until the vegetables are tender and slightly charred, about 5 to 7 minutes per side.

Place the prepared quinoa in a large bowl. Add the grilled vegetables and toss to combine.

In a small bowl whisk together the remaining olive oil, red wine vinegar, lemon juice, garlic, and red pepper flakes. Pour the dressing over the salad and toss to coat. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Garnish with cilantro. Serve warm or chilled.

Serves 4.

Used with permission from Simply Grilling by Jennifer Chandler.