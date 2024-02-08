About This Project:
Civil Wrongs is an investigative journalism project of the Institute for Public Service Reporting. The project includes an academic course to at the University of Memphis. In this interdisciplinary course, students examine unsolved and unresolved civil rights-related murders, police oppression and abuse, and the legacy of voter suppression, government surveillance, environmental injustice and human rights concerns. We’ll publish what we find in stories that will appear online, on public radio, and television.
Our mission is to investigate historical racial injustices in the Mid-South and analyze their effect on our present reality so that the public can make more informed decisions about our future.
For far too long, the truth about racial terror in our nation has been ignored, hidden, or downplayed. But we cannot fully heal without facing it head on.
We don’t necessarily expect to find new evidence to bring perpetrators to justice (though it could). We want to help readers understand how a past that we are prone to forget still affects us. There are so many stories that have never gotten the attention they deserve. We are committed to amplifying those stories and analyzing how they still reverberate today.
When we understand the historical root of our present problems, we are more informed about how to forge a better future.
Project in partnership with: The Institute for Public Service Reporting Memphis
-
"Work Therapy" programs, sometimes court ordered, say participants get needed help in exchange for free labor. But some health care professionals question the therapeutic benefits.
-
In our latest installment of Civil Wrongs, a sheriff's deputy in Arkansas exploits the 13th Amendment's exception for convict labor as a tool of racial terror in the 1930s.
-
FULL SERIES: As college journalism students research the Memphis Massacre of 1866, they discover patterns in policing and victimization that haven't changed in more than 150 years.
-
The documentary that launched our award-winning Civil Wrongs series in 2022 tells the story of Ell Persons, a Black woodcutter accused of murder and killed by a lynch mob in view of 5,000 spectators.
-
The testimony of survivors — past and present — continues to shine a light on recurring injustices that may not be taught in classrooms, but are still being litigated in courtrooms.
-
The death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis Police officers reflects a pattern of treatment that dates back to Civil War-era practices.
-
The Memphis Massacre of 1866 may not be well-known local history, but some recent events harken back to a police-led attack on the city's Black community.