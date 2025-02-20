© 2025 WKNO FM
Civil Wrongs
Civil Wrongs Extra: Telling History Through Art

By Laura Kebede-Twumasi
Published February 20, 2025 at 2:55 PM CST
Artist Ephraim Urevbu talks with journalist Laura Kebede-Twumasi about this Naked Truth Art Project.
Next time you’re walking down South Main Street in Memphis and find yourself in front of one downtown’s longest-standing art galleries, look down. You might learn something.

Miniature paintings by artist Ephraim Urevbu are now embedded in the sidewalk. Inside them are QR codes that share the more difficult chapters of American history. For our continuing Civil Wrongs series, Laura Kebede-Twumasi sat down with him to talk about the goals of the Naked Truth Art Project and how it came to be.

Civil Wrongs is an ongoing collaboration with the Institute for Public Service Reporting to investigate historic racial injustice and the impact it has today.

