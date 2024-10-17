© 2024 WKNO FM
Local News & Features

EXTENDED LOCAL COVERAGE
The Tell-Tale Heart & Other Terrifying Tunes | Opera Memphis
Opera Memphis' "Variations on a Theme" concert series continues Saturday, October 26, at 7:30 pm and Sunday, October 27, at 3:00 pm with "The Tell-Tale Heart & Other Terrifying Tunes" in collaboration with Iris Collective at Opera Memphis' Midtown headquarters at 216 S. Cooper St.
Attending UFC events is key for Trump to reach his political base
Former President Trump has been appealing to a key voting bloc -- young men -- through Ultimate Fighting Championship events. Reporter Karim Zidan explores the connection with NPR's A Martinez.
I AM: Breaking the Silence on Mental Health | WKNO
Darel Snodgrass talks with the film's producers, Jessica Chaney and Amanda Willoughby, about how their new documentary takes an important and moving look at anxiety disorder among Black women. A screening event for this program will be held at MoSH on Saturday, October 26—registration is required.
The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case involving judge shopping.
A frustrated Supreme Court to look at one version of judge shopping
Both liberal and conservative lawyers have judge-shopped, but in recent years, some conservative-leaning groups have been laser focused on bringing their challenges in the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.
Fisk Jubilee Singers | Buckman Performing and Fine Arts Center
Kacky Walton talked with Cindi Younker, Director of the Buckman Performing and Fine Arts Center, about the Fisk Jubilee Singers' upcoming performance on Thursday, October 24.
A Magical Night at Overton Park
Kacky Walton talked with Tina Sullivan, outgoing Executive Director of the Overton Park Conservancy (OPC), and Melissa McMasters, the OPC Director of Communications.
A golden retriever races through the snow during a storm on March 14 in Boulder, Colorado.
NOAA's annual winter forecast is here. These are the weather predictions for your area
Large swaths of the South and the East Coast are favored to see warmer-than-average temperatures, while the Pacific Northwest has greater odds of cooler-than-normal conditions this winter.
TN Politics: Eyes on the Media as the Election Nears
The polls show the presidential race is close, though the media paints different pictures of who is ahead.
BTH: Journalist Roundtable on Election, Education, MATA, More
This week on WKNO/Channel 10’s Behind the Headlines, Eric Barnes hosts a journalist roundtable with the Memphis Flyer’s Toby Sells and Daily Memphian reporters Laura Testino and Julia Baker.
Lizzie: The Lizzie Borden Rock Musical | New Moon Theatre Company
Kacky Walton spoke with Kell Christie about an upcoming New Moon Theatre Company production.