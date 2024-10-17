Local News & Features
Fill your weekend with dance, music, screenings and discussions.
Conductor Michael Stern returns to conduct Iris Collective musicians in the concert "Transformations" on Saturday, November 2, at 7:30 p.m. at Germantown Performing Arts Center.
Kacky Walton talked with Caitlin Lloyd and Autumn James from the Choices Center for Reproductive Health.
Ballet Memphis opens its 38th season with the return of its original production of "Dracula," choreographed by Steven McMahon and inspired by Bram Stoker’s masterpiece novel.
When you're behind the wheel of a car and someone pulls out in front of you, kindness is not your first impulse.
University of Memphis Department of Theatre and Dance presents a faculty dance concert, "Memory House," on Friday, October 25, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, October 26, at 2:00 and 7:30 p.m. (the times listed in the interview are wrong).
EXTENDED LOCAL COVERAGE
The Tell-Tale Heart & Other Terrifying Tunes | Opera Memphis
Opera Memphis' "Variations on a Theme" concert series continues Saturday, October 26, at 7:30 pm and Sunday, October 27, at 3:00 pm with "The Tell-Tale Heart & Other Terrifying Tunes" in collaboration with Iris Collective at Opera Memphis' Midtown headquarters at 216 S. Cooper St.
Attending UFC events is key for Trump to reach his political base
Former President Trump has been appealing to a key voting bloc -- young men -- through Ultimate Fighting Championship events. Reporter Karim Zidan explores the connection with NPR's A Martinez.
I AM: Breaking the Silence on Mental Health | WKNO
Darel Snodgrass talks with the film's producers, Jessica Chaney and Amanda Willoughby, about how their new documentary takes an important and moving look at anxiety disorder among Black women. A screening event for this program will be held at MoSH on Saturday, October 26—registration is required.