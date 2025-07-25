All Bach Concert | St. Louis Catholic Church

St. Louis Catholic Church presents an All-Bach Concert on the evening of Monday, July 28.

Darel Snodgrass speaks with Dr. Scott Elsholz, Director of Music at St. Louis Catholic Church, about the upcoming program featuring both well-known and rarely performed works by Johann Sebastian Bach. Guest artists include sopranos Julia Hill and April Mendiola, organist John Palmer, and violinist Marisa Polesky.

The concert also highlights the church’s recently restored and revitalized Casavant pipe organ.