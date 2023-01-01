© 2023 WKNO FM
Mission Statement

WKNO is the Mid-South’s premier public media organization committed to creating and presenting both unique local and national content for television, radio and digital media.

Vision

  • A trusted resource of information and inspiration
  • An essential provider of educational and cultural services
  • A preeminent public institution in and for the Mid-South
  • A leader in public media, both locally and nationally

Values

  • Be an exemplary steward of the public trust
  • Seek diversity and excellence in people, ideas and services
  • Build and nourish relationships in the community
  • Hold ourselves accountable for results
  • Help each other succeed
  • Have a sense of humor