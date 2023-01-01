Mission Statement
WKNO is the Mid-South’s premier public media organization committed to creating and presenting both unique local and national content for television, radio and digital media.
Vision
- A trusted resource of information and inspiration
- An essential provider of educational and cultural services
- A preeminent public institution in and for the Mid-South
- A leader in public media, both locally and nationally
Values
- Be an exemplary steward of the public trust
- Seek diversity and excellence in people, ideas and services
- Build and nourish relationships in the community
- Hold ourselves accountable for results
- Help each other succeed
- Have a sense of humor