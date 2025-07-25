Jeff Hulett and Alex Smythe Present "Emotions Without People"

Kacky Walton spoke with musician Jeff Hulett and photographer Alex Smythe about their new collaborative art project, "Emotions Without People." Longtime friends, the pair interpret each other’s work through music and photography in this unique exhibition.

The opening reception on Sunday, July 27, will include a live performance by Hulett. Prints of Smythe’s photography will be available for purchase. To experience the full effect of the exhibit, guests are encouraged to bring headphones and a smartphone to listen to Hulett’s music via QR codes displayed alongside each photo.