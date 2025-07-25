© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

Jeff Hulett and Alex Smythe Present "Emotions Without People"

By Kacky Walton
Published July 25, 2025 at 9:39 AM CDT

Kacky Walton spoke with musician Jeff Hulett and photographer Alex Smythe about their new collaborative art project, "Emotions Without People." Longtime friends, the pair interpret each other’s work through music and photography in this unique exhibition.

The opening reception on Sunday, July 27, will include a live performance by Hulett. Prints of Smythe’s photography will be available for purchase. To experience the full effect of the exhibit, guests are encouraged to bring headphones and a smartphone to listen to Hulett’s music via QR codes displayed alongside each photo.

Event Details:
Date: Sunday, July 27 — Saturday, July 9 (times vary)
Location: Lois Estes Ruleman Gallery of Art at Church Health (1332 Concourse Ave)

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
