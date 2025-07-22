Jubilee | Hattiloo Theatre
Hattiloo Theatre presents the regional premiere of "Jubilee" by Tazewell Thompson.
Darel Snodgrass speaks with director Tekay King and actor-singers Jamille Hunter and Justin Allen Tate about this powerful musical chronicling the history of the Fisk Jubilee Singers—from their founding in 1871 to the present day. The production features more than three dozen a cappella spirituals.
Event Details:
Date: Friday, July 25 — Sunday, August 24 (times vary)
Location: Hattiloo Theatre (37 South Cooper St)
Get ticket information >