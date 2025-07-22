© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Jubilee | Hattiloo Theatre

By Darel Snodgrass
Published July 22, 2025 at 6:36 PM CDT

Hattiloo Theatre presents the regional premiere of "Jubilee" by Tazewell Thompson.

Darel Snodgrass speaks with director Tekay King and actor-singers Jamille Hunter and Justin Allen Tate about this powerful musical chronicling the history of the Fisk Jubilee Singers—from their founding in 1871 to the present day. The production features more than three dozen a cappella spirituals.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, July 25 — Sunday, August 24 (times vary)
Location: Hattiloo Theatre (37 South Cooper St)
Get ticket information >

Checking on the Arts Local EventsHattiloo Theatre
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
