WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, July 29, 2025

— State leaders announced Monday that Elon Musk’s Boring Company plans to dig an 8-mile tunnel under Nashville, connecting downtown to the city’s airport.

— The Shelby Commission has delayed a vote to put all nine Memphis-Shelby County Schools board seats on the ballot next year. 

— Bartlett-based Memphis Record Pressing is finalizing plans for a $2-$2.5 million investment that will give it the ability to create its own stampers, which are used to press records.

— At the mid-year mark, Memphis-area residential real estate has become a buyer’s market as home prices continue to climb and sales steadily decline.

