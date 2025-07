On this week's episode of "Protecting Your Money," Randy Hutchinson, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South, discusses the rise in online vehicle scams—a trend that surged during the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to harm consumers.

Now, the Tennessee Attorney General has issued a warning about fraudulent websites posing as legitimate vehicle and equipment dealerships. Hutchinson shares tips on how to spot the red flags and avoid becoming a victim.