Politics | NPR News

Trump's campaign promised policies targeting the transgender community once he's in office. LGBTQ groups face fear, anxiety and uncertainty as they prep for an anticipated challenging four years.
Donald Trump is off on his first international trip as president-elect, ready to join world leaders and dignitaries in Paris for a Saturday celebration of the renovation of Notre Dame Cathedral.
With efforts to bolster the federal Voting Rights Act unlikely under Republican control of the new Congress, advocates are refocusing on state protections against racial discrimination in elections.
NPR's Leila Fadel speaks to Rep. Jason Crow, a Democrat from Colorado, about the work of a congressional task force that investigated an attempt on President-elect Trump's life.
With his nomination, Trump is leaning on a former business executive-turned politician to serve as the administration's envoy to America's most potent economic and military adversary.
Rodney Scott at CBP and Caleb Vitello at ICE would work alongside Stephen Miller, who was named deputy chief of staff for policy and Tom Homan, also tapped to be a "border czar."
Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy are making their case for government efficiency to members of Congress.
President-elect Donald Trump's defense secretary pick Pete Hegseth is fighting to keep the nomination. And, a New York City manhunt is underway for the killer of UnitedHealthcare's CEO Brian Thompson.
The leaders of the so-called "Department of Government Efficiency" are calling for large-scale layoffs of federal workers and the elimination of some federal agencies during Trump's second term.
Republicans are entering the new Congress with the slimmest majority in nearly a century. NPR's Michel Martin talks to strategist Mike Ricci about how the GOP will navigate the political landscape.
Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz of Florida tells Morning Edition that members of his party need to be in the room when conversations about cutting government spending and efficiency are happening.
President-elect Donald Trump's embattled nominee for secretary of defense, Pete Hegseth, faces a tough path to confirmation in the Senate. He is the third Trump pick so far to run into issues.