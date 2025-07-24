Arts Agenda: Lasers, photography, and theatre magic

Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.

B.B. King in Memphis: Exhibit Opening Reception at Stax Museum of American Soul Music

Thursday, July 24 | 6:00 - 7:30 PM | Event Details

"On Labor Day Weekend 1982, B.B. King performed at Memphis’ then-new Mud Island Amphitheater, closing out its inaugural week with a powerful late-night set.

Photographer Alan Copeland documented the moment in stunning black-and-white images — twelve of which, scanned directly from the original negatives, will be publicly displayed for the first time at the Stax Museum."

The Wiz at Orpheum Theatre

On stage through July 27 | Details

"This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway–from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock, and finger-snapping '70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy’s journey to find her place in a contemporary world. A dynamite infusion of ballet, jazz, and modern pop brings a whole new groove to easing on down the road."

Hadestown: Teen Edition at Kroc Center

On stage through August 3 | Details

"Following two intertwining love stories – that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of immortal King Hades and lady Persephone – HADESTOWN invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Inspired by traditions of classic American folk music and vintage New Orleans jazz, Mitchell’s beguiling sung-through musical pits industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love."

Presented by Germantown Community Theatre and Kroc Center

Jubilee at Hattiloo Theatre

On stage through August 24 | Details

"A soul stirring musical tribute to the legendary Fisk Jubilee Singers...featuring more than 30 powerful spirituals, JUBILEE celebrates Black resilience, cultural pride, and the unshakable power of song."

Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass speaks with director Tekay King and actor-singers Jamille Hunter and Justin Allen Tate.

Edge District Art Crawl at The Ravine Park/The Edge District

Saturday, July 26 | 4:00 - 8:00 PM | Event Details

"Explore one of Memphis’ most creative neighborhoods at the Edge District Art Crawl!

Stroll through galleries, discover your fave local artists, and enjoy live exhibits."

Laser Live: Walt Phelan Band at MoSH Pink Palace Museum & Mansion

Saturday, July 26 | 7:00 PM | Event Details

"Join us at MoSH Planetarium for the return of Laser Live, featuring live bands with laser light show. This one-of-a-kind concert series is back by popular demand, so don’t miss your chance to see these great artists perform in the most unique music venue in the city.

A DJ from WYXR will host and kick off the event with a pre-show set beginning at 6pm, with the main show beginning at 7pm."