Roy Brewer: An Evening of Flamenco Guitar
Memphis Flamenco Trio presents an evening of solo flamenco guitar and ensemble arrangements.
Darel Snodgrass speaks with guitarist and Trio leader Roy Brewer about his arrangements of traditional flamenco pieces for flute, cello, and guitar, featuring flutist Samuel Jesuyemi and cellist Jonathan Kirkscey.
The evening opens with original classical guitar compositions by Davy Ray Bennett.
Performance Details:
Date: Saturday, July 26
Time: 7:30 p.m. — 9:30 p.m.
Location: The Green Room at Crosstown Arts (1350 Concourse Ave)
