Crosstown Arts

  • Checking on the Arts
    Crosstown Arts’ Modern Masters Jazz Series
    Kacky Walton
    Kacky Walton talks with jazz guitarist Ted Ludwig, who curates Crosstown Arts’ Modern Masters Jazz Series. His trio will be performing with bass virtuoso Lynn Seaton, at Crosstown’s Green Room on Tuesday, September 12.
  • Checking on the Arts
    Plot/Twist | Crosstown Arts
    Kacky Walton
    Kacky Walton speaks with Jenny Davis, Director of Programming at Crosstown Arts, who is also a flutist and co-founder of contemporary classical music group Blueshift Ensemble. ICEBERG’s Artistic Director, composer/conductor Alex Burtzos also joins the interview to talk about an upcoming innovative, improvised musical performance!