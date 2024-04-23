-
Kacky Walton talks with jazz guitarist Ted Ludwig, who curates Crosstown Arts’ Modern Masters Jazz Series. His trio will be performing with bass virtuoso Lynn Seaton, at Crosstown’s Green Room on Tuesday, September 12.
-
Kacky Walton speaks with Jenny Davis, Director of Programming at Crosstown Arts, who is also a flutist and co-founder of contemporary classical music group Blueshift Ensemble. ICEBERG’s Artistic Director, composer/conductor Alex Burtzos also joins the interview to talk about an upcoming innovative, improvised musical performance!