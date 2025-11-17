Reflection + Ritual + Refuge | Crosstown Arts

Kacky Walton spoke with Memphis artist Brantley Ellzey about his new solo exhibit, "Reflection + Ritual + Refuge," on view at Crosstown Arts.

The exhibition combines immersive installations, experimental film, over 900 photographs, ready-mades, and 150 conceptual rolled paper sculptures, offering a profound meditation on survival, identity, and the power of ritual in times of disruption. Across media, Ellzey transforms the simple act of rolling paper into a poetic and political statement, marked by precision, wit, and a sense of urgency.