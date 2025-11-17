© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

Reflection + Ritual + Refuge | Crosstown Arts

By Kacky Walton
Published November 17, 2025 at 10:59 AM CST

Kacky Walton spoke with Memphis artist Brantley Ellzey about his new solo exhibit, "Reflection + Ritual + Refuge," on view at Crosstown Arts.

The exhibition combines immersive installations, experimental film, over 900 photographs, ready-mades, and 150 conceptual rolled paper sculptures, offering a profound meditation on survival, identity, and the power of ritual in times of disruption. Across media, Ellzey transforms the simple act of rolling paper into a poetic and political statement, marked by precision, wit, and a sense of urgency.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, October 10 — Sunday, January 25 (times vary)
Location: Crosstown Arts (1350 Concourse Ave)
Learn more about this event here >

Kacky Walton
