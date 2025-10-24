Cypress Ensemble: Beethoven and Foote

The Cypress Ensemble presents a program of "Beethoven and Foote" on Tuesday, October 28, at 7:00 p.m. in the Green Room at Crosstown Arts.

Darel Snodgrass soke with Cypress Ensemble violinist Jordan Musgrave about this group of friends coming together to perform one of Beethoven’s iconic Opus 8 string quartets, along with a rarely heard piano quintet by American composer Arthur Foote.