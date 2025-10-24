Cypress Ensemble: Beethoven and Foote
The Cypress Ensemble presents a program of "Beethoven and Foote" on Tuesday, October 28, at 7:00 p.m. in the Green Room at Crosstown Arts.
Darel Snodgrass soke with Cypress Ensemble violinist Jordan Musgrave about this group of friends coming together to perform one of Beethoven’s iconic Opus 8 string quartets, along with a rarely heard piano quintet by American composer Arthur Foote.
Event Details:
Date: Tuesday, October 28
Time: 7:00 p.m. — 9:00 p.m.
Location: The Green Room at Crosstown Arts (1350 Concourse Ave)
Get ticket information >