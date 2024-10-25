Record Swap & Zine Fest
Kacky Walton spoke with Kristen Hobbs Chavira, Executive Director of Memphis Listening Lab, and Tori Nute, Event Coordinator at Crosstown Arts, about "Record Swap & Zine Fest 2024" on Saturday, October 26, and other local events celebrating music culture.
Memphis Listening Lab‘s Annual Record Swap and Crosstown Arts’ Zine Fest unite for a free, all-ages event from 10:00 a.m. — 5 p.m., and MLL is hosting “From Studio to Stereo," a free immersive workshop that explores the journey of music from the recording studio to your stereo system from 1:00 p.m. — 2:30 p.m.