© 2024 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Record Swap & Zine Fest

By Kacky Walton
Published October 25, 2024 at 11:58 AM CDT

Kacky Walton spoke with Kristen Hobbs Chavira, Executive Director of Memphis Listening Lab, and Tori Nute, Event Coordinator at Crosstown Arts, about "Record Swap & Zine Fest 2024" on Saturday, October 26, and other local events celebrating music culture.

Memphis Listening Lab‘s Annual Record Swap and Crosstown Arts’ Zine Fest unite for a free, all-ages event from 10:00 a.m. — 5 p.m., and MLL is hosting “From Studio to Stereo," a free immersive workshop that explores the journey of music from the recording studio to your stereo system from 1:00 p.m. — 2:30 p.m.

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsMemphis Listening LabCrosstown Arts
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton