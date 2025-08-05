Kortland Whalum with The Adam Larson Quartet | Crosstown Arts
Vocalist Kortland Whalum joins the Adam Larson Quartet in the Green Room at Crosstown Arts for an evening of soulful jazz, featuring a mix of standards and original compositions.
Darel Snodgrass speaks with Kortland and Adam about their musical partnership and the dynamic interplay between voice and saxophone in an intimate ensemble setting.
Performance Details:
Date: Friday, August 8
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Green Room at Crosstown Arts (1350 Concourse Ave)
Get ticket information >