© 2025 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Kortland Whalum with The Adam Larson Quartet | Crosstown Arts

By Darel Snodgrass
Published August 5, 2025 at 11:24 AM CDT

Vocalist Kortland Whalum joins the Adam Larson Quartet in the Green Room at Crosstown Arts for an evening of soulful jazz, featuring a mix of standards and original compositions.

Darel Snodgrass speaks with Kortland and Adam about their musical partnership and the dynamic interplay between voice and saxophone in an intimate ensemble setting.

Performance Details:
Date: Friday, August 8
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Green Room at Crosstown Arts (1350 Concourse Ave)
Get ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsCrosstown Arts
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass