Checking on the Arts
Tragedy Sound | Playhouse on the Square

By Kacky Walton
Published July 14, 2025 at 6:17 AM CDT

Kacky Walton spoke with Dominic Andolina, director of the world premiere of "Tragedy Sound," the winning play of Playhouse on the Square’s 2024 New Works@The Works playwriting competition.

In "Tragedy Sound," playwright Karen Saari returns to her native Michigan’s Upper Peninsula to explore the intertwined lives of three women connected by a life-altering event, delving into themes of friendship, motherhood, and the quiet pressures of small-town life.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, July 11 — Sunday, July 27 (times vary)
Location: TheatreWorks@The Square
Get ticket information >

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
