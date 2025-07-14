Tragedy Sound | Playhouse on the Square

Kacky Walton spoke with Dominic Andolina, director of the world premiere of "Tragedy Sound," the winning play of Playhouse on the Square’s 2024 New Works@The Works playwriting competition.

In "Tragedy Sound," playwright Karen Saari returns to her native Michigan’s Upper Peninsula to explore the intertwined lives of three women connected by a life-altering event, delving into themes of friendship, motherhood, and the quiet pressures of small-town life.