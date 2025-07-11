Opening Sunday, July 13, and on view through September 28 at the Dixon Gallery & Gardens, "Susan Watkins and Women Artists of the Progressive Era" is organized by the Chrysler Museum of Art and supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts.

Darel Snodgrass speaks with Dixon's Martha R. Robinson Curator, Julie Pierotti, about how women at the turn of the twentieth century overcame societal barriers to succeed in the professional art world. Centered on the career of Susan Watkins (1875–1913), the exhibition explores the environment in which she and her contemporaries forged their artistic identities.