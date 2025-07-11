© 2025 WKNO FM
Susan Watkins and Women Artists of the Progressive Era

By Darel Snodgrass
Published July 11, 2025 at 5:51 AM CDT

Opening Sunday, July 13, and on view through September 28 at the Dixon Gallery & Gardens, "Susan Watkins and Women Artists of the Progressive Era" is organized by the Chrysler Museum of Art and supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts.

Darel Snodgrass speaks with Dixon's Martha R. Robinson Curator, Julie Pierotti, about how women at the turn of the twentieth century overcame societal barriers to succeed in the professional art world. Centered on the career of Susan Watkins (1875–1913), the exhibition explores the environment in which she and her contemporaries forged their artistic identities.

Event Details:
Date: Sunday, July 13 — Sunday, July 28 (times vary)
Location: Dixon Gallery & Gardens (4339 Park Avenue)
Learn more here >

