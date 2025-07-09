© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Incognito Art Auction and Party | Memphis Botanic Garden

By Kacky Walton
Published July 9, 2025 at 11:50 AM CDT

Kacky Walton spoke with Carlee Zamora, Adult Education Coordinator at the Memphis Botanic Garden, and artist Phyllis Boger about the upcoming Incognito Art Auction and Party.

Returning for its 15th year, the event will feature over 100 original, unsigned works by local and regional artists, where the art speaks for itself, and the creator's identity remains hidden until the auction ends.

Proceeds benefit the Garden's educational programs and more. "Incognito is a celebration of creativity, community, and the joy of discovering something unexpected," says Zamora.

The exhibition runs through Friday, August 1, with online bidding beginning Tuesday, July 15.

Incognito Art Auction & Party
Date: Friday, August 1
Time: 6:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m.
Location: Memphis Botanic Garden (750 Cherry Rd.)
Learn more here >

