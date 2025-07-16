© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Overcoming Hateful Things: Stories from the Jim Crow Museum of Racist Imagery

By Darel Snodgrass
Published July 16, 2025 at 5:09 PM CDT

On view through Sunday, October 19, at the Memphis Pink Palace Museum is "Overcoming Hateful Things: Stories from the Jim Crow Museum of Racist Imagery." This powerful traveling exhibition is organized by the Michigan-based Jim Crow Museum.

Darel Snodgrass speaks with Marcy Stagner, Director of Development for the Museum of Science and History (MoSH), about this impactful show, which examines the Jim Crow system, the African American experience during that era, and the lasting legacy it has left behind.

Event Details:
Date: Saturday, May 31 — Sunday, October 19
Time: 10:30 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.
Location: Pink Palace Museum & Mansion (3050 Central Ave)
Get ticket information >

Darel Snodgrass
