On view through Sunday, October 19, at the Memphis Pink Palace Museum is "Overcoming Hateful Things: Stories from the Jim Crow Museum of Racist Imagery." This powerful traveling exhibition is organized by the Michigan-based Jim Crow Museum.

Darel Snodgrass speaks with Marcy Stagner, Director of Development for the Museum of Science and History (MoSH), about this impactful show, which examines the Jim Crow system, the African American experience during that era, and the lasting legacy it has left behind.