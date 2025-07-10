© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Tennessee Craft Southwest Fine Craft Showcase | Gallery 1091

By Kacky Walton
Published July 10, 2025 at 8:30 AM CDT

Kacky Walton spoke with jewelry designer Lisa Ritenour, President of the West Tennessee chapter of TN Craft Southwest, the group’s Fine Art Showcase, currently on view at WKNO’s Gallery 1091 through July 25.

The exhibit features an array of works—including sculpture, painting, turned wood, fiber art, and metalwork—created by master craftspersons from the region.

Exhibit Details:
Date: Monday, June 30 — Friday, July 25
Time: 9:00 a.m. — 4:00 p.m.
Location: WKNO Digital Media Center (7151 Cherry Farms Rd)
Learn more here >

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
