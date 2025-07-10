Tennessee Craft Southwest Fine Craft Showcase | Gallery 1091
Kacky Walton spoke with jewelry designer Lisa Ritenour, President of the West Tennessee chapter of TN Craft Southwest, the group’s Fine Art Showcase, currently on view at WKNO’s Gallery 1091 through July 25.
The exhibit features an array of works—including sculpture, painting, turned wood, fiber art, and metalwork—created by master craftspersons from the region.
Exhibit Details:
Date: Monday, June 30 — Friday, July 25
Time: 9:00 a.m. — 4:00 p.m.
Location: WKNO Digital Media Center (7151 Cherry Farms Rd)
