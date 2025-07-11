© 2025 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts

Windows on Africa Art Exhibit

By Kacky Walton
Published July 11, 2025 at 12:00 PM CDT

Kacky Walton spoke with Adriana Dunn, Assistant Director of the Art Museum at The University of Memphis, about the exhibit "Windows on Africa."

The museum’s African Art Gallery recently expanded to showcase a generous gift of more than 800 artworks from across the continent.

"Windows on Africa" invites visitors to explore the stories and cultural significance behind Africa’s rich artistic traditions.

Event Details:
Date: Saturday, March 22, 2025 — Saturday, January 1, 2028 (times vary)
Location: The University of Memphis (UofM) (3750 Norriswood Ave.)
Learn more here >

Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
