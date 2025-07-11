Windows on Africa Art Exhibit
Kacky Walton spoke with Adriana Dunn, Assistant Director of the Art Museum at The University of Memphis, about the exhibit "Windows on Africa."
The museum’s African Art Gallery recently expanded to showcase a generous gift of more than 800 artworks from across the continent.
"Windows on Africa" invites visitors to explore the stories and cultural significance behind Africa’s rich artistic traditions.
Event Details:
Date: Saturday, March 22, 2025 — Saturday, January 1, 2028 (times vary)
Location: The University of Memphis (UofM) (3750 Norriswood Ave.)
