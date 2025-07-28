WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, July 28, 2025

— Bill Morris, a former Shelby County Mayor and Sheriff who is commemorated on a local parkway, died last Friday. He was 92.

— The Tennessee Department of Transportation is encouraging Tennesseans to plant milkweed to help save monarch butterflies.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

