WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, July 28, 2025
— Bill Morris, a former Shelby County Mayor and Sheriff who is commemorated on a local parkway, died last Friday. He was 92.
— The Tennessee Department of Transportation is encouraging Tennesseans to plant milkweed to help save monarch butterflies.
The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.
Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.
Stream live:
91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson
wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App
"Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker