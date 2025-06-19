Even the most generous donors can find themselves stuck. Why? The barriers aren’t always financial—they’re often psychological. From fear of failure to feeling overwhelmed by too many choices, giving can be paralyzed by uncertainty. Many donors hesitate to act because they don’t want to get it wrong, fear public scrutiny, or feel burdened by administrative tasks.

The Community Foundation recently welcomed to town Miki Akimoto from the National Center for Family Philanthropy to discuss psychological barriers to giving.

Discomfort with risk, scarcity mindsets—even among those with significant wealth—and the pressure to make the “perfect” decision can halt momentum. Add in complex family dynamics or lack of trust in nonprofits, and it’s no wonder giving slows.

But here’s the takeaway: You don’t have to have it all figured out to begin. Start small. Focus on one issue that matters to you. Think of your giving as a learning journey, not a final exam.

Philanthropy doesn’t require perfection—just intention.