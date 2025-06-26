Spotlight on Sweet Cheeks Diaper Ministry

In 2014, Cori Smith was a new mom in crisis—pregnant, ill, and unemployed. When she discovered that federal aid programs like WIC and SNAP didn’t cover diapers, she realized a critical gap existed for families like hers. What began as a small effort—collecting extra diapers from friends—quickly grew into Sweet Cheeks Diaper Ministry, now the Mid-South’s leading diaper bank.

Under Smith’s determined leadership, Sweet Cheeks has distributed over one million diapers to more than 10,000 families across Tennessee, Arkansas, and Mississippi. The nonprofit operates without paid staff, powered entirely by volunteers and community donations.

Families can attend monthly distributions for diapers, wipes, and formula. The organization also supports older adults in need of incontinence supplies and partners with local service providers to maximize impact.

In a region where nearly half of children live in poverty, Sweet Cheeks delivers dignity, hope, and basic necessities—one diaper at a time.

