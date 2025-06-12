The Community Foundation recently welcomed to town Miki Akimoto from the National Center for Family Philanthropy to discuss the findings from its newest Trends in Family Philanthropy report. The study compiled feedback from family foundations, but its results have implications for any donors who want to include multiple generations in their giving.

Family philanthropy is evolving—and for the better. Families are becoming more accountable, not just to each other, but to the communities they serve. They're focusing more on prioritizing one or more real-world issues, and they’re leaning into learning, collaboration, and trust-based giving.

Place matters—many families feel deeply connected to their area. And while legacy is still a big reason families start giving together, there's growing urgency to spend and make an impact now, rather than waiting.

Despite a desire to involve the next generation, many families struggle to follow through. Time constraints, geographic dispersion, and unclear roles can get in the way. Akimoto’s presentation included takeaways that we have explored in previous Greater Giving Moment segments. Click below to learn more about tips for making philanthropy more effective and meaningful.