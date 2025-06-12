© 2025 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Greater Giving Moment
Greater Giving Moment

Trends in Family Philanthropy

By Julia McDonald
Published June 12, 2025 at 12:00 PM CDT

The Community Foundation recently welcomed to town Miki Akimoto from the National Center for Family Philanthropy to discuss the findings from its newest Trends in Family Philanthropy report. The study compiled feedback from family foundations, but its results have implications for any donors who want to include multiple generations in their giving.

Family philanthropy is evolving—and for the better. Families are becoming more accountable, not just to each other, but to the communities they serve. They're focusing more on prioritizing one or more real-world issues, and they’re leaning into learning, collaboration, and trust-based giving.

Place matters—many families feel deeply connected to their area. And while legacy is still a big reason families start giving together, there's growing urgency to spend and make an impact now, rather than waiting.

Despite a desire to involve the next generation, many families struggle to follow through. Time constraints, geographic dispersion, and unclear roles can get in the way. Akimoto’s presentation included takeaways that we have explored in previous Greater Giving Moment segments. Click below to learn more about tips for making philanthropy more effective and meaningful.

Tags
Greater Giving Moment Community Foundation of Greater Memphis
Julia McDonald
See stories by Julia McDonald