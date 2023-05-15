Sign up for the On Point newsletter here.

Nina Jankowicz is an expert on disinformation. So the federal government hired her.

“Last year, when I was appointed to lead a body within the Department of Homeland Security to counter disinformation, disinformation and hate speech came for … me and my family,” Jankowicz says. “And for the past year, we’ve been dealing with threats, harassment and worse.”

First, the onslaught came from Fox News. Then, her social media feeds were flooded with death threats.

Today, On Point: What happened to Nina Jankowicz when Fox News came for her.

Nina Jankowicz, vice president at the UK-based Centre for Information Resilience. Former head of the Department of Homeland Security’s Disinformation Governance Board. Former fellow at the Science and Technology Innovation Program at the Wilson Center. Author of How to Be a Woman Online: Surviving Abuse and Harassment, and How to Fight Back.

MEGHNA CHAKRABARTI: A little over a year ago, the United States Department of Homeland Security created an advisory board to offer guidance on how to counter disinformation threats to national security. It was called the Disinformation Governance Board.

And from the moment the board was made public, Fox News and members of Congress who make regular appearances on Fox absolutely hated it.

TUCKER CARLSON [Tape]: This year, the Biden administration plans to launch a disinformation board. Now we’re learning a lot more about what they plan to do, in fact, have done to censor the speech of American citizens.

REP. MIKE JOHNSON: It’s something that sounds surreal. We can’t believe that it would have come to this. It’s effectively a ministry of truth. It’s dystopian in its design.

SEN. JOSH HAWLEY: They’ve been pressuring private companies and really colluding with them to censor domestic speech, to censor American citizens, political speech on everything from COVID, to mask mandates, to CRT, to the war in Ukraine, all of it.

SEAN HANNITY: Nina Jankowicz was one of the biggest perpetrators and purveyors of disinformation in the entire country.

CHAKRABARTI: Nina Jankowicz. She’s one of the nation’s leading experts on how disinformation corrodes democracies. She’s advised the Ukrainian government managed democracy assistance programs at the National Democratic Institute and is author of How to Lose the Information War: Russia, Fake News and the Future of Conflict. As such, DHS look to her to lead its new Disinformation Advisory Board. And that made Nina Jankowicz Fox News’s direct target. Again and again and again.

FOX NEWS MONTAGE [Tape]: This chick is so absurd.

The government’s campaign against disinformation is being led by someone who seems to be a cross between Madame Mao and Bette Midler.

It really feels so unhinged to me. I’m troubled they couldn’t find someone else for the job. She doesn’t look like a serious person.

A lunatic that somehow the Biden administration plucked out of somewhere. That is just sort of absurd.

… Whatever her name was. Mary Poppins. Exactly. She was going to come in and be like the czar of misinformation.

She looks like she’s auditioning for a reality show called America’s Got Issues.

What a fart party. These TikTok videos are embarrassing, to say the least. It’s barf worthy. She’s supposed to head a government agency. I’m embarrassed for her.

CHAKRABARTI: The constant personal attacks by Fox News oozed into social media, and then the attacks on her family started. Doxxing, death threats. Just three weeks after her appointment, the Biden administration put a pause on the DHS disinformation board. The toxicity was too much. Jankowicz resigned. Fox News gloated.

FOX NEWS MONTAGE [Tape]: You know the disinformation czar. She got booted this week. Yeah, well, now she’s running around town complaining. She says that she’s been killed by disinformation and that she’s now under all sorts of threats.

She was the chief of spreading disinformation and misinformation, outright lies. And now she’s the victim. She can dish it, but she can’t take it. She got a couple of mean tweets.

CHAKRABARTI: Nina Jankowicz represents a unique case study in how disinformation spreads like political poison. She’s not only the disinformation expert who got attacked by a disinformation campaign. Her story shows clearly how those campaigns can directly impact policies and how a government operates.

But could Nina Jankowicz also be an example of how to tame the disinfo beast? Because like Dominion Voting Systems, the company which brought a massive defamation lawsuit against Fox News. Nina Jankowicz is also now suing Fox. And she joins us today. Nina, welcome back to the show.

NINA JANKOWICZ: Hi, Meghna. Great to be with you.

CHAKRABARTI: So there was something buried in the tape that we played of all those Fox News attacks on you, which I’d like you to explain. The Mary Poppins reference, what was that all about?

JANKOWICZ: Well, Meghna, in a past life, used to do a lot of musical theater. And before long before I was appointed to the Biden administration to lead the Disinformation governance board, I tried to reach out to younger people, to different audiences on all sorts of social media platforms, including TikTok.

And I made a parody video of Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious about information laundering, which is when disinformation origins are obscured. Either, you know, through the mainstream media or sometimes a foreign government will plant stories within influencers or things like that. So I was trying to explain this during COVID, I made a silly video, one that was, you know, intentionally self-deprecating. I’ve written parody songs like this all my life, and the video did moderately well. It had, I think, a couple of thousand views on TikTok. It did a little bit better on Twitter, but the right wing went absolutely ballistic about this video.

The idea that somebody like me could have a sense of humor or, you know, hobbies to engage in just made them, you know, just lose their minds, apparently. And I just want to state for the record that I’m still proud of that video. I wouldn’t have taken that video back. And I don’t think having hobbies or a sense of humor or being earnest about something is disqualifying for any sort of job.

And by the way, everything in that video, you know, even though it was rhyming and silly, was factual, it was about how information laundering works in today’s information ecosystem. So if you want, you can go watch it. But Fox News played it hundreds of times in order to try to embarrass me out of my job.

CHAKRABARTI: Right. And so, in fact, I mean, you say that during the period of this onslaught that you’d been featured in more than 250 broadcast segments on Fox. And hosts and guest guests, repeated false and false information about you more than 400 times. … It began right after the Biden administration made public about the DHS Disinformation board. At what point did you realize that this wasn’t just like a 24-hour news cycle thing — that it was a major campaign against you?

JANKOWICZ: Yeah, well, there were a couple of, you know, different waves of it. I initially thought, you know, perhaps this will die down. Over the weekend. We had announced to the board on a Wednesday and thought that perhaps by Monday things would die down. But Fox just kept harping on me. And I think, you know, it shows how beneficial a strategy like this is for their bottom line.

Picking a main character, a villain, if you will, and just reminding the audience of them again and again, contriving these narratives that I had committed treason because it gets their viewers enraged, which keeps them engaged. And I think it’s a tactic to distract from real issues in our society. And frankly, it’s a tactic that harms our national security as well. The fact that this board doesn’t exist is a detriment to our national security and to the safety and security of the homeland. … The lack of coordination in the Department of Homeland Security, which is a large government body that was already working on disinformation.

The point of this board was to bring all those forces together, to make sure they were coordinated, to make sure that we were, you know, appropriately spending taxpayer dollars and to protect privacy, civil rights and civil liberties.

CHAKRABARTI: Well, we want to talk more about exactly what the board was intended to do a little later in the program, Nina. But you mention that Fox News basically used you as the villain on this campaign of theirs, you know, and they created this caricature of you. And I want to play an example of what that sounded like. This is Laura Ingraham. And she’s talking here about, again, your love of music, also where you went to college and places where you’ve worked.

LAURA INGRAHAM [Tape]: Part angry feminist, part frustrated karaoke singer Jankowicz is the last person who should be trusted with distinguishing between fact and fiction. She’s a graduate of Bryn Mawr College. It’s kind of a caricature of the modern left university. She worked at the liberal Wilson Center, a think tank Globalist, of course.

And as an expert in Eurasian affairs, you would think that Ms. Jankowicz would have authored articles maybe on the importance of preserving free expression in repressive regimes, right? Well, not quite. But she did publish this gem: Malign Creativity: How gender, Sex and Lies Are Weaponized against Women Online. Oh, can’t wait to read that.

CHAKRABARTI: Nina, why do you think that you became the primary target here rather than the disinformation board itself? I mean, Fox hosts and contributors also talked about the board, but not with the vitriol, I would say, that they talked about you.

JANKOWICZ: I think it’s easier to be angrier at a person than it is to be angry at an inanimate board about which you have no information. So they were filling the vacuum with stories that were completely made up about me. And at the time, I should also mention, you know, not only have I lived this authentic life online, I’ve basically grown up on the Internet. I am, you know, a proud millennial. I was a week away, a couple of weeks away from giving birth at the time.

So I was this very, very pregnant, very female, very authentic, easy to dunk on face of the board. And again, I think that mobilized people in a way that just talking about this concept of a disinformation governance board didn’t. So, yeah, and I should also add that almost everything that Laura Ingraham said in that little segment that you played is false. The Wilson Center is not liberal. It is proudly nonpartisan.

And while I was there, I advised, you know, Republicans and Democrats in Congress about disinformation. She talked about my paper Malign Creativity, which looks at how gendered abuse is used against women, both in the domestic situation and foreign politics.

Well, you know, I also did author a paper on free expression at the Wilson Center. It’s called Freedom and Fakes, and she can find it on the Wilson Center website. So either her producers did a bad job or more likely, you know, I think these folks are clearly leaving out facts that go against their narrative in order to, again, paint this picture of me as the villain of this fake story about censorship in the United States.

CHAKRABARTI: … Once the social media response followed the Fox News onslaught, how is that different from previous times you’ve been attacked?

JANKOWICZ: Well, it’s endured. Just this morning, right before we came on air, I was reporting another attempt to dox me and my family online. This is almost a year after I resigned, and that is in large part due to Fox’s long term vitriolic coverage of me.

