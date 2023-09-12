Escaped Pennsylvania inmate is now armed with a rifle, police say

The convicted murderer who escaped from a jail in Pennsylvania nearly two weeks ago and has continued to evade capture is now armed and considered extremely dangerous.

State police say that Danelo Cavalcante, who escaped the Chester County jail on August 31, entered a garage northwest of Philadelphia and stole a rifle.

At approximately 8 p.m. ET on Monday, a motorist saw Cavalcante crouching by the woods along side of the road, said Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens in a press conference on Tuesday. The motorist drove back to confirm what she had seen, but by that time he was gone.

Troopers in the area formed a perimeter around the area. A Border Patrol tactical team that has been assisting the manhunt also went to the area and found footprints in the mud, identical to the prison shoes worn by Cavalcante, said Bivens. Trackers then found both of his prison shoes. A resident reported that a pair of work boots had been stolen from her porch.

PSP is pursuing Danelo Cavalcante in the area of Ridge Rd/Coventryville Rd/Daisy Point Rd in South Coventry Twp., Chester Co. He is armed. Residents in the area are asked to lock all doors and windows, secure vehicles, and remain indoors. Do not approach. Call 911 if seen. — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) September 12, 2023

The search headed north and then at 10:10 p.m., a resident called police and reported that a short Hispanic male with no shirt and wearing dark pants had entered his garage while the homeowner was in it, and grabbed a .22 rifle that was leaning in the corner of the garage.

"The homeowner drew a pistol and fired at Cavalcante as he fled with the rifle," Bivens said.

"Calvalcante is considered armed and extremely dangerous," he said. "He is now armed with a 22-caliber rifle with a scope and flashlight mounted on it."

The state police responded and a t-shirt and sweatshirt believed to belong to Cavalcante were found at the edge of the driveway. The perimeter was expanded to include that area.

Tactical teams searched the area throughout the night, including dogs and aviation tools. The authorities are "planning for an extended operating period if necessary," said Bivens.

Cavalcante escaped incarceration by crab-walking his way to the roof of the Chester County jail, while awaiting transfer to state prison after being sentenced to life in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend. Prosecutors say he killed her to prevent her from telling authorities that he was wanted for a 2017 killing in Brazil.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.