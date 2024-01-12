Frigid Temperatures Expected in Mid-South in Coming Days

Shelby County officials are urging residents to prepare for several days of very cold winter weather.

Sub-freezing temperatures are expected to take hold early Sunday morning and last through mid-week with a possibility of snow starting late Sunday night and into Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

The head of Memphis Light Gas and Water, Doug McGowen is expected to speak at at a press conference Friday afternoon at 3:30, which will be streamed on the utility’s Facebook page.

In a post, McGowen said MLGW and their power supplier, the Tennessee Valley Authority, have taken preparations for the freeze but expects impacts on the local system.

“Most importantly, TVA, MLGW and 152 other local power companies have exercised new communications protocols so that we can advise customers well in advance of reaching an emergency state so that we can collectively take action to reduce electric consumption, should that become necessary,” the post reads.

To avoid the likelihood of a blackout, MLGW may ask customers to reduce their energy consumption during a certain timeframe.

The water system is also at risk because of burst pipes caused by sustained frigid temperatures.

To safeguard against that possibility, MLGW issued these guidelines, including allowing their faucets to drip overnight.

For those who are in need of shelter from the harsh conditions, the city is opening a warming center Friday night at the Hospitality Hub. Those in need of transportation can call at (901) 297-1680 to request a ride.

