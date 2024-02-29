© 2024 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What is Mitch McConnell's legacy?

By Susan Davis
Published February 29, 2024 at 4:01 PM CST

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's legacy is defined by his work to push the judiciary to the right.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
NPR National News
Susan Davis
Susan Davis is a congressional correspondent for NPR and a co-host of the NPR Politics Podcast. She has covered Congress, elections, and national politics since 2002 for publications including USA TODAY, The Wall Street Journal, National Journal and Roll Call. She appears regularly on television and radio outlets to discuss congressional and national politics, and she is a contributor on PBS's Washington Week with Robert Costa. She is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., and a Philadelphia native.
See stories by Susan Davis