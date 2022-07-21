© 2022 WKNO FM
Behind the Headlines

BTH: Meet the Candidates for Shelby County Mayor

WKNO | By Savannah Smith
Published July 21, 2022 at 11:42 PM CDT
On the Aug. 4 ballot, Memphis City Councilman Worth Morgan, a Republican, is hoping to unseat incumbent Democrat Lee Harris for the job of Shelby County Mayor. 

Both candidates join this week's WKNO-TV's Behind the Headlines with host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries.

Morgan says his priorities are public safety and a strong local economy. Harris says he is focused on living wages for the working class and criminal justice reform.

Guests also discuss PILOT programs, crime and the top actions they would take if chosen as the next mayor of Shelby County.

