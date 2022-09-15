BTH: Immediate and Long-Term Solutions to Violent Crime

In the wake of Eliza Fletcher's murder and a city-wide shooting rampage, many are voicing fears about daily activities such as shopping at the grocery store or taking walks.

Memphis City Councilman Chase Carlisle says there needs to be a more visible police presence in the community so residents can feel safe again. However, Carlisle adds that police presence is not a permanent solution.

Carlisle joins the Board Chair of Memphis Shelby Crime Commission Ben Adams this week on Channel 10’s Behind the Headlines, with host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries. Guests discuss what can be done about the rise in violent crime, including immediate and long-term solutions that the State of Tennessee and local governments can take.