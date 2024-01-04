BTH: Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris on Crime, Education, More

The average daily cost of housing an inmate in Shelby County's jails is $100, says Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris. Many of those detained will stay for 300-plus days because, Harris says, they are not stable for their case to be disposed. Stabilization of these individuals comes from various reasons, like medication and professional psychiatric needs.

Joining host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries for this week's Channel 10 Behind the Headlines, Harris discusses a proposed new facility aimed at providing resources to stabilize individuals, including the cost and benefits of such a facility.

In addition, Harris talks about education funding and partnerships, as well as challenges ahead with the 2024-25 Shelby County budget.

