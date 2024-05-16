BTH: Mental Health and the Criminal Justice System

Shelby County will operate a new mental health crisis facility in partnership with Alliance Healthcare Services. The facility is scheduled to open in January 2025. Shelby County Mayor Office's Deputy Chief of Staff Frankie Dakin says the building will alleviate "201 Poplar — which has been our region's largest mental health provider, for decades. And virtually everyone agrees that shouldn't be where healthcare issues are handled."

Dakin joins Chairwoman of the Shelby County Commission Miska Clay Bibbs and Alliance Healthcare Services' Laurie Powell to discuss mental health and the criminal justice system with host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Julia Baker. In addition to the new mental healthcare facility, guests talk about trauma and mental illnesses in youth and how the local government and other organizations are coming together to help them.