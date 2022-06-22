Nothing stays the same, no matter how hard we desire it. Sometimes, change comes suddenly and may be outside of your control. Can you imagine living in Ukraine? Other changes in life happen suddenly. Your children grow up. You get older. Through it all, we might ask, "What happened?" But change does not have to be something that happens to you. It can be something you step into and embrace and freely choose. Change you choose begins in a moment of awareness that another road exists. How that change affects you is determined by your thinking. The reaction you make to an event that impacts you, only exists when your thoughts head down a new road. Like the song from Hello, Dolly! It only takes a moment to be loved a whole life long. How we think about a situation can color our whole lives. Viktor Frankl came to realize that he and other victims of Nazi concentration camps survive, mostly, based on how their thinking was shaped by the situation. The same is true for us. This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.