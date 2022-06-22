© 2022 WKNO FM
Life Matters

Change you Choose

WKNO | By G. Scott Morris, MD, MDiv
Published June 22, 2022 at 5:49 AM CDT
There is one thing I can guarantee you about life, it will change.

Nothing stays the same, no matter how hard we desire it. Sometimes, change comes suddenly and may be outside of your control. Can you imagine living in Ukraine? Other changes in life happen suddenly. Your children grow up. You get older. Through it all, we might ask, "What happened?" But change does not have to be something that happens to you. It can be something you step into and embrace and freely choose. Change you choose begins in a moment of awareness that another road exists. How that change affects you is determined by your thinking. The reaction you make to an event that impacts you, only exists when your thoughts head down a new road. Like the song from Hello, Dolly! It only takes a moment to be loved a whole life long. How we think about a situation can color our whole lives. Viktor Frankl came to realize that he and other victims of Nazi concentration camps survive, mostly, based on how their thinking was shaped by the situation. The same is true for us. This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.

G. Scott Morris, MD, MDiv
Dr. G. Scott Morris, M.D., M.Div, is founder and CEO of Church Health, which opened in 1987 to provide quality, affordable health care for working, uninsured or underserved people and their families. In FY2021, Church Health had over 61,300 patient visits. Dr. Morris has an undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia, a Master of Divinity degree from Yale University, and M.D. from Emory University. He is a board-certified family practice physician and an ordained United Methodist minister.
