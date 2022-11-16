© 2022 WKNO FM
Life Matters

Decision time

WKNO | By G. Scott Morris, MD, MDiv
Published November 16, 2022 at 5:03 AM CST
Practice matters.

If Ja Morant makes a game winning three point shot, it is not because of a random moment. He does it because he has made thousands of practice shots. Some he made, some he missed. But when the game is on the line, muscle memory kicks in and he makes the shot. The same is true at critical times in our lives. Decision moments come unexpectedly. If you haven't examined what is important to you at times of calm, you won't know how to respond in a moment filled with stress. For example, if a loved one is suddenly at death's door and the doctor asks whether to stop life support, will you be ready?

If you haven't had the conversation at a time of calm, you will be stymied at a time of turmoil. If a relationship suddenly disintegrates, will you feel abandoned and bereft or will you know are a precious human being? Without practice at living life well, we might just as well flip a coin in these situations. Ja Morant practices what matters to him when people aren't watching. I hope you will do the same. This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.

G. Scott Morris, MD, MDiv
Dr. G. Scott Morris, M.D., M.Div, is founder and CEO of Church Health, which opened in 1987 to provide quality, affordable health care for working, uninsured or underserved people and their families. In FY2021, Church Health had over 61,300 patient visits. Dr. Morris has an undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia, a Master of Divinity degree from Yale University, and M.D. from Emory University. He is a board-certified family practice physician and an ordained United Methodist minister.
