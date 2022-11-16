Decision time

If Ja Morant makes a game winning three point shot, it is not because of a random moment. He does it because he has made thousands of practice shots. Some he made, some he missed. But when the game is on the line, muscle memory kicks in and he makes the shot. The same is true at critical times in our lives. Decision moments come unexpectedly. If you haven't examined what is important to you at times of calm, you won't know how to respond in a moment filled with stress. For example, if a loved one is suddenly at death's door and the doctor asks whether to stop life support, will you be ready?

If you haven't had the conversation at a time of calm, you will be stymied at a time of turmoil. If a relationship suddenly disintegrates, will you feel abandoned and bereft or will you know are a precious human being? Without practice at living life well, we might just as well flip a coin in these situations. Ja Morant practices what matters to him when people aren't watching. I hope you will do the same. This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.