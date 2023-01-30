© 2023 WKNO FM
Spotlight on Lifelong Learning

Spotlight for the week of January 30, 2023

WKNO | By Laura Loth,
Brittany Ashley
Published January 30, 2023 at 5:17 AM CST
Rhodes College
This week, we’re spotlighting an event presented by Memphis treasure Café Noir.

This bookstore and café, dedicated to Black, PoC, and LGBTQI+ authors, has been working towards a brick-and-mortar shop for years and plans to open this Summer! In the meantime, Café Noir has partnered with Crosstown Concourse to host Literature is Liberating Fest on Saturday, February 4th from 11am to 5pm. The festival celebrates Black authors and African American literature with panel discussions, author signings, and more.

Vendors, arts & crafts, and DJ Alpha Whiskey will be set up in the Central atrium for the length of the festival. On the second floor, there will be youth activities hosted by food scientist and children’s author Ali Manning, including a reading hour and a writing workshop. Finally, in the East Atrium, there will be a series of speakers, beginning with a discussion on African American literature with professors Dr. Jacqueline Trimble, Dr. Shelby Crosby, and Dr. Terrence Tucker. This will be followed by a book discussion with public historian Michelle Duster and a spoken word performance by Memphis native Nubia Yasin, who will also sign her debut collection, The Blood and Body.

Laura Loth
Dr. Laura Loth is the Chair of the Department of Modern Languages and Literatures and the Director of the French and Francophone Studies program at Rhodes College. She teaches courses in French and Francophone literatures, cultures, and cinema. She received her BA from the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, VA, and her M.A. and Ph.D. from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. You can email her at lothl@rhodes.edu
Brittany Ashley
Brittany Ashley is a senior at Rhodes College, majoring in Art History and English, with concentrations in Museum Studies and Creative Writing. She will be pursuing her MA in Art History with hopes of working in the Education and Interpretation Department of an art museum. Originally from Kentucky, she will soon become a Denverite along with her partner and her cat, Poppet.
