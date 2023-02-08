Heart Health

That’s a lot of squeezing for the most powerful muscle in your body. Makes sense for you to take care of it in all the ways that it needs nurturing.

February is heart month, so I’m sure you have heard lots of talk already about high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and clogged arteries. Those are all things where modern medicine has made great progress. Exercise and eating heart healthy foods are critical to the physical health of your heart.

I am also concerned about preventing broken hearts. Broken hearts due to troubled relationships and unnurtured love cannot be treated with drugs or diagnosed with technology, and they cause more lost quality of life than any disease.

I encourage you to spend time everyday taking care of those you love and bring you joy. Realize that fulfilled lives do not happen without effort, exercise will make you sweat, love requires robust tending to.

2.5 billion heart beats seems like a lot, but they go quickly for yourself and those who make your life seem rich and whole. Commit yourself to care for your heart, diet, exercise, and loving well those whom you depend on. It will keep your heart strong for years to come.

This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.