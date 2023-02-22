© 2023 WKNO FM
Life Matters

Every Day is Precious

WKNO | By G. Scott Morris, MD, MDiv
Published February 22, 2023 at 5:45 AM CST
Today is Ash Wednesday.

In the Christian world, it is a day to remember that we are dust and to dust we shall return. We live in a mortal coil. Our days are numbered. And the black ashes placed on a believer's forehead is to remind one of how fragile life is, but it is also to embrace the knowledge that our wonderful human bodies are the vessels which allow us to experience the full joy of being alive. We are not spirits trapped in meaningless vessels, but rather we are dust and breath, body and spirit that has only been given today, this moment, to know the joy that human life holds. When we are young we believe we will live forever, and we have no problem squandering today because we assume there will always be tomorrow. But each day is precious, so love it with your whole heart. No matter what your religious beliefs remember today that you are dust and to dust you shall return. This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.

G. Scott Morris, MD, MDiv
Dr. G. Scott Morris, M.D., M.Div, is founder and CEO of Church Health, which opened in 1987 to provide quality, affordable health care for working, uninsured or underserved people and their families. In FY2021, Church Health had over 61,300 patient visits. Dr. Morris has an undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia, a Master of Divinity degree from Yale University, and M.D. from Emory University. He is a board-certified family practice physician and an ordained United Methodist minister.
