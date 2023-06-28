Make time to be gentle

Gentleness is the image of your mother bending over you and soothing your forehead when things are not going well. It's the image of a mother bird flying down to the chick that fell out of the nest or of a mother dog encouraging a puppy. Gentleness may be tender, but it has purpose. Gentleness is a way to approach another human being in a manner that communicates respect and care. It's consideration for other people that shows up in our willingness to waive our own rights.

Our world is so brash. Sometimes, the first contact with another person borders on cruelty. We're not willing to give up our rights out of consideration for another person in need, not even our place in line at the grocery store or that parking spot we spied first. We are reluctant even to give up a moment of attention to notice the need of another person.

Gentleness does the opposite. Gentleness thinks the best of someone, hopes for the best, encourages the best. As today goes on, I hope you will find moments where gentleness can lead you forward into the cool of the day. You'll be glad you did. This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.