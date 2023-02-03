MPD Dismisses Sixth Officer Following Tyre Nichols' Death

The Memphis Police Department has fired an additional officer who was involved in the initial traffic stop of Tyre Nichols.

Five officers have already been dismissed and charged with second degree murder among other crimes for 29-year-old Nichols’ death. He died in the hospital three days after officers are shown on video footage kicking , hitting and using a baton to strike him as they take him into custody.

The police department announced on Friday evening that Preston Hemphill, who had been on the force since March of 2018, violated numerous policies the night of Nichols’ arrest, Jan. 7.

Hemphill failed to comply with regulations related to personal conduct, truthfulness, use of a Taser, the processing of recovered property and a violation connected to issued equipment , according to MPD.

B ody camera footage , released a week ago by the City of Memphis, shows Hemphill arriving at an intersection where other officers have already stopped Nichols’ car, allegedly for reckless driving.

The footage from “video one” shows him approach the car with his gun drawn as another officer forcibly pulls Nichols from the vehicle.

Officers shout at him get on the ground and lay down. Nichols appears to try and comply with their demands. He says, “Alright,” several times, and repeats, “I’m on the ground.” Hemphill holds a Taser to Nichols' leg.

After an officer uses pepper spray, Nichols escapes the officers' grip and runs. The body camera shows Hemphill fire his Taser and chase Nichols for a short distance.

According to a previous statement from Hemphill’s attorney, Lee Gerald, Hemphill never appears at the second scene where officers catch up with Nichols and beat him.

Gerald did not immediately reply to a request for comment on Hemphill’s termination from the police force.

He previously said Hemphill "is cooperating with officials in this investigation."

MPD says multiple officers are still under internal investigation relating to events surrounding Nichols’ death. At least one other unidentified officer is currently suspended.

