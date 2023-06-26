Sunday's Super Cell Thunderstorm Causes 120,000+ Outages — Restoration Efforts to Span Multiple Days

More than 700,000 customers in Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky and Georgia were impacted by the “Super Cell” thunderstorms on Sunday. A little more than 27% of Shelby County customers, 30% of Hardeman County customers and more than 50% Fayette County customers lost power.

Restoration is expected to last multiple days. MLGW asks customers without power to make a plan. Out of an abundance of caution, customers are also asked to conserve water through Monday, June 26 at 5 p.m. MLGW’s pumping stations are functioning at capacity, however, our systems did suffer power loss and that is why customers are asked to conserve. Today MLGW will have 69 electric repair crews working to repair damage. They are joined by 35 troubleshooter crews, 47 tree cutting crews and 38 damage assessment crews.

Overnight our teams were able to restore power to 22,000 customers across the system. Because of the extensive damage, the process will take time and we encourage customers to make a plan as MLGW crews work as quickly and safely as possible.

Important Notices/Reminders:

· MLGW is not disconnecting for non-payment today.

· The Millington Community Office is currently without power; Lamar (2935 Lamar), Downtown (245 S. Main) and Whitehaven (1111 East Shelby Drive) Community offices are open.

· Please always call 528-4465 to report emergencies like downed power lines and gas leaks. MLGW asks customers to stay away from downed powerlines.

· MLGW customers can report power outages and check the status of their outage through My Account or by calling the automated outage number: 544-6500. Customers can also check the online outage map: mlgw.com/outagecenter. MLGW’s Customer Care Center is taking emergency calls only.

Source | MLGW

For more information, visit: https://www.mlgw.com/