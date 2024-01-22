Water Conservation Order Removed but MLGW Customers Should Still Boil Drinking Water

Water pressure in the Memphis Light Gas and Water distribution system has recovered to a point where the utility is no longer asking customers to limit their water use.

MLGW lifted its conservation order at 11 a.m. on Monday after several days of calling on the public to postpone water intensive tasks if possible, like doing their laundry.

A week of subfreezing temperatures caused dozens of water main breaks and thousands of burst pipes to hemorrhage water and significantly reduce pressure in the supply system.

On Monday pressures were returning to normal, a MLGW press release said. However, customers are still under a boil water advisory.

Crews have begun the process of sampling and testing the water in order to confirm that the water supply was not contaminated during the dips in pressure. Lab results, which have to be confirmed by state regulators, will take 18-24 hours to return.

On Sunday, the head of MLGW, Doug McGowen, estimated rescinding the boil water advisory on Thursday.

MLGW said sediment in the water system may cause discoloration for some customers as their water flow returns. The utility advises running the faucet until it is clear.

Crews have fixed 56 water mains and responded to more than 4,000 residential and commercial customers with ruptured pipes over the past week, the utility said.