TN Politics: Shelby County Democrats Flex Big Ballot Muscle
Shelby County voters spent a good deal of time at the polls Thursday deciding scores of races, from federal and state primaries to dozens of local judgeships.
Memphis voters said a resounding "no" to extending term limits for Memphis mayor and city council members. They also voted out long-time Republican District Attorney General Amy Weirich and replaced her with Democrat Steve Mulroy.
Political analyst Otis Sanford says the big win for Democrats represents backlash to Republicans' rightward march on issues such as abortion, education, guns, and healthcare.
Election Results
Federal and State Primaries from TN Secretary of State
Results from Shelby County Election Commission
Headlines from Major Races
District Attorney
Shelby County ousts Amy Weirich, elects progressive prosecutor in Steve Mulroy
Steve Mulroy defeats Amy Weirich in District Attorney race
Shelby County Mayor
Four more years: Lee Harris reelected as mayor of Shelby County in extension of blue wave
Harris wins second mayoral term in race defined by competing calls for change
Term Limits
City term limits extension fails again, ending reelection hopes for Strickland, others
Memphis term-limit referendum appears headed for defeat; Memphis to elect new mayor in 2023
Shelby County Juvenile Court
Juvenile Court Judge Dan Michael defeated as City Court Judge Tarik Sugarmon wins highly contested race
Shelby County Commission
Shelby County Commission goes to Democratic majority of nine
Shelby County Clerk
Wanda Halbert wins in county clerk race despite recent controversy