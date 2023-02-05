TN Politics: Police Reform Law on Wish List

The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act passed the U.S. House of Representatives in 2021 but since stalled out in congress. After the death of Tyre Nichols, there have been renewed calls to pass it. Political analyst Otis Sanford says it may not have prevented the death of Nichols at the hands of Memphis police. But it signifies needed police reforms at the federal level.

Here in Tennessee, Republicans in the General Assembly are still flummoxed that their state capitol, Nashville, is largely run by Democrats. City leaders declined to host the 2020 National Republican Convention, and since then Republican politicians have sought ways to use state government to impose their political beliefs on voters there.

Most recently they have passed bills to reduce the size of Nashville's Metro Council and sought to place partisan political appointees in charge of the city's municipal venues such as the airport, convention center and sporting arenas.

Finally, some Republican males would like to see changes to the state's total ban on abortions — especially doctors — who could lose their medical licenses or become felons for inducing a life-saving abortion.