TN Politics: Lawmakers Respond to Trump Indictment, and More

Tennessee's U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty both repeated Republican talking points after the recent federal indictment of former President Donald Trump.

A "two-tiered" and "weaponized" Department of Justice, they say, treats Trump differently than other politicians who were recently found to be in possession of classified documents, including Mike Pence and Joe Biden.

This week, political analyst Otis Sanford also discusses a proposed 10 percent increase in Memphis property taxes. He says council members will have to produce some "tangibles" for that to pass.

Finally, the search for a new Memphis Shelby County Schools Superintendent has become more contentious with the recent resignation of the board's vice chair, who called the process "the highest level of ignorance."

Sanford suggests that changing the proposed qualifications for the job to consider candidates with no teaching experience might not go over well with teachers.